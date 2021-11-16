Akshay Kumar shares Jacqueline Fernandez funny video from Ram Setu shooting | Akshay Kumar shared a funny video of Jacqueline Fernandez, Ram Sethu co-star did this act on the plane



These days Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen with Akshay Kumar in this film. The shooting of this film is going on in Daman. Earlier the film was to be shot in Sri Lanka but after not getting the permission, the shooting of the film is going on in Daman. During the shooting of this film, Jacqueline and Akshay are seen having fun sitting in a chauffeur. This video has been shared by Akshay Kumar from his Instagram handle.

In the video shared by Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez is curling her hair with jugaad in the sky. It is seen in the video that she takes out her hair from the window of the chauffeur, which starts to spin and they become slightly curly. Sharing the video on his Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, A hack for women, courtesy of Jacqueline Jugadu! Watch and learn how to curl your hair in a mid-air chopper.

Along with this, another video from the shooting of Ram Setu was shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on her Instagram stories. In this video, she points towards Akshay Kumar and asks for which shoot we are going. As soon as Akshay Kumar sees the phone, he snatches the phone from Jacqueline and starts filming it.

If reports are to be believed, Akshay and Jacqueline are shooting for the climax of the film Ram Setu in Daman. Shooting in Sri Lanka was not allowed due to Corona. Many scenes of this film were shot in Ooty. With this, the shooting of the film started in Ayodhya after the muhurat of the film. Let us tell you that the director of this film is Abhishek Sharma. Arun Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra are producing the Akshay Kumar starrer film.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:34 [IST]