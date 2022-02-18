Entertainment

Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan Remake? He was seen crossing the road alone in Dehradun, Video! Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan remake?

12 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan Remake? He was seen crossing the road alone in Dehradun, Video! Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan remake?
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan Remake? He was seen crossing the road alone in Dehradun, Video! Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan remake?

Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan Remake? He was seen crossing the road alone in Dehradun, Video! Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan remake?

the post appeared

the post appeared

Akshay Kumar was seen crossing the road near Gandhi Park in Doon’s Rajpur Road. At first people could not recognize him, but by the time they recognized him, Akshay Kumar disappeared. Meanwhile, his video started going viral on the internet media.

shooting for ratasana

shooting for ratasana

By watching this video, you can guess that people would not have even thought that Akshay Kumar can be seen there. Apart from this, a picture of Akshay Kumar was leaked from the sets of the film, after which it is being discussed that he is shooting for Ratsasan.

Enjoy the snowfall in the hill station

Enjoy the snowfall in the hill station

The film’s unit was filming in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Rakul and Akshay had posted pictures of themselves enjoying the snowfall in the hill-station.

the source said

the source said

“After filming in Mussoorie, we left for Dehradun, about two hours away. We shot some important sequences here before the director wrapped it up,” the source said.

workfront

workfront

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Gorkha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He was last seen in the film Atrangi Re and was accompanied by Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

#Akshay #Kumar #shooting #Ratsasan #Remake #crossing #road #Dehradun #Video #Akshay #Kumar #shooting #Ratsasan #remake

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  No drugs were found with Aryan Khan, yet why was NCB sent to custody?

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment