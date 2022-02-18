Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan Remake? He was seen crossing the road alone in Dehradun, Video! Akshay Kumar shooting for Ratsasan remake?

the post appeared

Akshay Kumar was seen crossing the road near Gandhi Park in Doon’s Rajpur Road. At first people could not recognize him, but by the time they recognized him, Akshay Kumar disappeared. Meanwhile, his video started going viral on the internet media.

shooting for ratasana

By watching this video, you can guess that people would not have even thought that Akshay Kumar can be seen there. Apart from this, a picture of Akshay Kumar was leaked from the sets of the film, after which it is being discussed that he is shooting for Ratsasan.

Enjoy the snowfall in the hill station

The film’s unit was filming in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Rakul and Akshay had posted pictures of themselves enjoying the snowfall in the hill-station.

the source said

“After filming in Mussoorie, we left for Dehradun, about two hours away. We shot some important sequences here before the director wrapped it up,” the source said.

workfront

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Gorkha and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He was last seen in the film Atrangi Re and was accompanied by Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.