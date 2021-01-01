Akshay Kumar shuts down Kapil Sharma in his show: Kapil Sharma Show First Episode Promo Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Grill Watch Kapil Sharma Video
In the promo released by the producers, Kapil Sharma is telling Akshay Kumar, ‘Do such a grand bohni in the first episode. From rockets to road rollers in your films, what will you run now? Answering this, Akshay said nervously, ‘I have been running your show for so many years. What is that? ‘ Hearing this, Kapil stops talking and keeps looking quietly.
Read: Photo: Ajay Devgn arrives at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Nora Fatehi, had a lot of fun
Ajay flirts with Nora and pushes her
On the other hand, when Ajay Devgn arrives at Kapil’s show with Nora Fateh and Amy Virk, Kapil starts flirting with Nora. Then Ajay hits them hard from behind.
Live viewers return from August 21st
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be aired every Saturday-Sunday from August 21 at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Channel. This time Kapil’s show has also entered the audience directly. But only those who have completed the vaccination will get admission. In the meantime, the entire Covid protocol and social distance will be followed.
