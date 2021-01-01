Akshay Kumar shuts down Kapil Sharma in his show: Kapil Sharma Show First Episode Promo Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Grill Watch Kapil Sharma Video

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Kapil Sharma’s comedy show and now their wait is coming to an end. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back on TV from August 21. Two big stars will be appearing in Kapil’s show next weekend, whose promo has been released.

Next weekend, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will make a grand entry in The Kapil Sharma Show with their respective film crew. Akshay arrives for the promotion of ‘Bell Bottom’, while Ajay arrives at Kapil’s show for ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. Not only did the entire team have a lot of fun in the show, but Akshay and Ajay also left no stone unturned in slapping Kapil Sharma.



In the promo released by the producers, Kapil Sharma is telling Akshay Kumar, ‘Do such a grand bohni in the first episode. From rockets to road rollers in your films, what will you run now? Answering this, Akshay said nervously, ‘I have been running your show for so many years. What is that? ‘ Hearing this, Kapil stops talking and keeps looking quietly.



Read: Photo: Ajay Devgn arrives at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Nora Fatehi, had a lot of fun



Ajay flirts with Nora and pushes her

On the other hand, when Ajay Devgn arrives at Kapil’s show with Nora Fateh and Amy Virk, Kapil starts flirting with Nora. Then Ajay hits them hard from behind.



Live viewers return from August 21st

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will be aired every Saturday-Sunday from August 21 at 9.30 pm on Sony Entertainment Channel. This time Kapil’s show has also entered the audience directly. But only those who have completed the vaccination will get admission. In the meantime, the entire Covid protocol and social distance will be followed.

