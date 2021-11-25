Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi Box Office collection day 20 records 300 crore worldwide before Satyamev Jayate 2.

sooryavanshi box office

On the other hand, Suryavanshi has crossed the total collection of 275 crores till now at the world level i.e. World Wide Box Office. In the world, Suryavanshi can very soon be successful in taking its earnings to the 300 crore club. Giving accurate figures on the trade report, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, while stating the World Wide Box Office box office report, has written that Sooryavanshi has crossed the 275 crore mark.

sooryavanshi world wide box office

In the third week, Suryavanshi has earned 4.31 crores, on the second day, Suryavanshi has earned 5.20 crores, on the third day Suryavanshi has earned 7.37 crores, on the fourth day Suryavanshi has earned 2.19 crores. Sooryavanshi has earned 190.06 crores in the first week, 66.66 crores in the second week. Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 also released between the release of Sooryavanshi, which has proved unsuccessful in giving competition to Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar’s fifth highest grossing film

According to media reports, Sooryavanshi has become the fifth highest grossing film of Akshay Kumar. Housefull 4 collected 206 crores after its release in the year 2019. Good Newwz earned a total of 201 crores. The Hindi language release of Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, released in the year 2018, collected a collection of 188 crores.

Satyamev Jayate 2 puts an end to the earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi!

Mission Mangal also earned 200 crores. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see whether Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi crosses 300 crores globally and 200 crores at the domestic box office as both Satyamev Jayate 2 and the final will give tough competition to Sooryavanshi. Especially John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 can put a stop to the earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.