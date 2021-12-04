Akshay Kumar sooryavanshi box office worldwide beat mission mangal and Shahrukh khan Raees

Sooryavanshi earned 284.63 crores

In the Corona era, Suryavanshi has shown its best performance by earning continuously at the world level. According to the new information of the World Wide Box Office that has come out, the collection of Gross India Sooryavanshi has been 224.63 crores. Talking about the film’s earnings abroad, Sooryavanshi has earned 60 crores. Overall, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi has earned 284.63 crores in this context.

Mission Mangal World Wide Box Office

With this, Akshay Kumar has given a tough competition to his two films Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal. Also, Suryavanshi left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Let us tell you that Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has earned around 287.18 crores at the world wide box office.

Suryavanshi crosses 300 crores in cinema hall?

Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer film Housefull 4 earned around 291.08 at the world wide box office. According to film experts, Suryavanshi can cross 300 crores in theatres. Sooryavanshi has earned the Indian box office total of 190.88 crores so far.

Sooryavanshi release on netflix

On the other hand, Sooryavanshi was planned to be released on OTT four weeks after its release. Sooryavanshi’s release on Netflix may be a big hurdle in the cinema hall somewhere in the box office for Suryavanshi to cross 200 crores and world wide box office 300 crores.