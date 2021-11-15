Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi debutant Haelyn Shastri says Rejecting TV Shows for this film | This actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, ‘rejected a lot for it’

Heleen Shastri told that she wanted to work in Suryavanshi. When she came to know about Sooryavanshi film, she started doing everything possible to work with Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar. He first sent wishes for the film Simmba via email as well as sent his profile for Sooryavanshi.

The best part was that I got the reply to that mail from Sir’s team. Where told me that he will see her profile, because Sooryavanshi movie has many female roles. If she is fit for the role of the film, then we will contact her.

Heleen Shastri told that after two months I was informed that she is fit for a female role. The role in the film is small but important. I said yes to this role.

Helen told that I had earlier done the role of cop in ‘Inspector Dawood Ibrahim’. But I rejected many TV shows for Sooryavanshi.

