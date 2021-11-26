Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi Worldwide Box Office Detailed Report katrina kaif rohit shetty total earning. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi World Wide Box Office Collection Detail Report Katrina Kaif Rohit Shetty’s total earning
Sooryavanshi at the Indian Box Office
Sooryavanshi’s figure has already reached 200 crores at the Indian box office. Taran Adarsh has informed that by approaching the fourth week, the total figure of Suryavanshi’s earnings has reached 183.75 crores. World wide Suryavanshi can be successful in taking its earnings to 300 crores club.
world wide box office sooryavanshi
Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has told the collection of every week while stating the world wide box office report, as well as how Sooryavanshi has reached 280 crores after the third week. Information about this has also been given.
280.09 Crore at Sooryavanshi World Wide Box Office
Sooryavanshi World Wide Box Office: 190.06 crores in the first week, 66.66 crores in the second week, 4.31 crores on the first day of Suryavanshi after the third week, 5.20 crores on the second day, 7.37 crores on the third day, 2.19 crores on the fourth day, Day 5. 34 crores, 1.96 crores on the sixth day and since its release till now the earnings of Sooryavanshi have reached 280.09 crores.
Sooryavanshi box office collection in India
Sooryavanshi box office collection in India for 3rd week is as follows. With the earnings of 3.26 crores on Friday, 3.77 crores on Saturday, 5.33 crores on Sunday, 1.88 crores on Monday, 1.70 crores on Tuesday, 1.56 crores on Wednesday, the total earning of Sooryavanshi has reached 183.75 crores at the Indian box office.
Ultimate Salman Khan and John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2
On the other hand, John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 has been released. John Abraham’s Satyamev Jayate 2 has earned 3 crores on the first day. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s final release has been done. In such a situation, the final and Satyamev Jayate 2 will have a big impact on Sooryavanshi’s earnings in the coming days, especially on the weekends. Last on the weekend and Satyamev Jayate can increase the pace of its earnings ahead of Sooryavanshi.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.