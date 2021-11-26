Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi Worldwide Box Office Detailed Report katrina kaif rohit shetty total earning. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi World Wide Box Office Collection Detail Report Katrina Kaif Rohit Shetty’s total earning

Sooryavanshi at the Indian Box Office

Sooryavanshi’s figure has already reached 200 crores at the Indian box office. Taran Adarsh ​​has informed that by approaching the fourth week, the total figure of Suryavanshi’s earnings has reached 183.75 crores. World wide Suryavanshi can be successful in taking its earnings to 300 crores club.

world wide box office sooryavanshi

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has told the collection of every week while stating the world wide box office report, as well as how Sooryavanshi has reached 280 crores after the third week. Information about this has also been given.

280.09 Crore at Sooryavanshi World Wide Box Office

Sooryavanshi World Wide Box Office: 190.06 crores in the first week, 66.66 crores in the second week, 4.31 crores on the first day of Suryavanshi after the third week, 5.20 crores on the second day, 7.37 crores on the third day, 2.19 crores on the fourth day, Day 5. 34 crores, 1.96 crores on the sixth day and since its release till now the earnings of Sooryavanshi have reached 280.09 crores.

Sooryavanshi box office collection in India

Sooryavanshi box office collection in India for 3rd week is as follows. With the earnings of 3.26 crores on Friday, 3.77 crores on Saturday, 5.33 crores on Sunday, 1.88 crores on Monday, 1.70 crores on Tuesday, 1.56 crores on Wednesday, the total earning of Sooryavanshi has reached 183.75 crores at the Indian box office.

READ Also Anupamaa Shared a video on instagram with dogs on shooting set, she called them friends | Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares a video of her true friend, sometimes hugging her; sometimes called

-->