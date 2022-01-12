Entertainment

Akshay Kumar starts new film shooting title as Selfiee, Fans react on it! Akshay Kumar started shooting for ‘Selfie’, made a big announcement of the film from the set!

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar starts new film shooting title as Selfiee, Fans react on it! Akshay Kumar started shooting for ‘Selfie’, made a big announcement of the film from the set!
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar starts new film shooting title as Selfiee, Fans react on it! Akshay Kumar started shooting for ‘Selfie’, made a big announcement of the film from the set!

Akshay Kumar starts new film shooting title as Selfiee, Fans react on it! Akshay Kumar started shooting for ‘Selfie’, made a big announcement of the film from the set!

shared from the set of the film itself

shared from the set of the film itself

It’s price noting that Akshay Kumar has shared this image from the set of the film itself and after this his followers are continually reacting on social media and giving their very own response. One consumer wrote, ‘Your selfie made my day sir.’

best wishes for selfie

greatest needs for selfie

One consumer wrote, ‘Finest needs for the selfie, it is going to be a large hit.’ Aside from this, some customers are saying that they need to change the title of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Whereas some customers want that the film is launched on Eid 2023.

Release date not announced

Launch date not introduced

Though Akshay Kumar has not introduced the launch date of this film, he’s seen in shiny garments and his beard can also be coloured. On the workfront, Akshay Kumar is in dialogue about many movies.

releases many movies

releases many films

Speaking about the record of his movies, it has Bachchan Pandey, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Prithviraj and this film is confirmed. Akshay Kumar is one of these stars who releases many movies in a yr.

sooryavanshi

sooryavanshi

This yr additionally many of his movies have been launched through which Suryavanshi did wonderful enterprise. Though the relaxation of the movies have been launched on OTT.

#Akshay #Kumar #starts #film #shooting #title #Selfiee #Fans #react #Akshay #Kumar #started #shooting #Selfie #big #announcement #film #set

READ Also  Priyanka Gandhi Calls CM Yogi Adityanath Prime Minister Film Maker Ashoke Pandit Taunted Her Said Please Do Some Study Before Speak

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment