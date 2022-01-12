Akshay Kumar starts new film shooting title as Selfiee, Fans react on it! Akshay Kumar started shooting for ‘Selfie’, made a big announcement of the film from the set!

shared from the set of the film itself

It’s price noting that Akshay Kumar has shared this image from the set of the film itself and after this his followers are continually reacting on social media and giving their very own response. One consumer wrote, ‘Your selfie made my day sir.’

greatest needs for selfie

One consumer wrote, ‘Finest needs for the selfie, it is going to be a large hit.’ Aside from this, some customers are saying that they need to change the title of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Whereas some customers want that the film is launched on Eid 2023.

Launch date not introduced

Though Akshay Kumar has not introduced the launch date of this film, he’s seen in shiny garments and his beard can also be coloured. On the workfront, Akshay Kumar is in dialogue about many movies.

releases many films

Speaking about the record of his movies, it has Bachchan Pandey, Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Prithviraj and this film is confirmed. Akshay Kumar is one of these stars who releases many movies in a yr.

sooryavanshi

This yr additionally many of his movies have been launched through which Suryavanshi did wonderful enterprise. Though the relaxation of the movies have been launched on OTT.