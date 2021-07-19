Akshay Kumar suddenly stumbled while walking, the actor groaned in pain by holding his feet

New Delhi. Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar is winning the hearts of fans along with his stunts. Apart from this, Akshay has also been very much discussed about his songs, his recently released song ‘Filhall 2’ has set a new record. This song of Akshay Kumar is also getting a lot of praise all around. But at this time Akshay Kumar is in discussion not about any film or song but about his pain. Whose video is present in Instagram which is becoming increasingly viral. Akshay Kumar suddenly falls down while walking and starts moaning with pain due to injury to his leg. This video of Akshay is from during the promotion of ‘Filhall 2’.

Akshay fell on the ground after stumbling

The actor’s fall in the video shared by Akshay Kumar is bad news for the fans but the fans need not panic. For information, let us tell you that his actor is not hurt, but he is doing drama. This video of Akshay Kumar is becoming quite viral, it has been seen about 10 lakh times and fans are also commenting and telling pain medicine.

Akshay is currently promoting 2′

These days Akshay Kumar is very busy with ‘Filhall 2’ song. The actor captioned the video: “Where most love makes you smile. This hurt hurts right now.”

