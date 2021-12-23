Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff come together for Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film | Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar sign Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film

Rumors of coming together before Earlier, there were rumors of Akshay Kumar making a cameo in Baaghi 3 too but the Tiger Shroff starrer didn't get a glimpse of Akshay Kumar. Now the audience is very excited to see the biggest action star of this decade Tiger Shroff with Akshay Kumar, the biggest action star of the last several decades of Hindi cinema. Akshay Kumar busy with upcoming films Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his upcoming films. While his film Atrangi Re is being released on December 24, after this the release date of four films of Akshay Kumar has been announced in 2022, in which the release dates of Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey have been announced. Akshay Kumar has already returned the box office good days with Sooryavanshi and now his upcoming films are all set to create new box office records. Tiger Shroff busy in many films At the same time, Tiger Shroff is also busy only in action films at this time. He has Ganpat, Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff will be seen doing action in all these three films. This is the reason why he is constantly improving his training. It will also be interesting to see what Tiger Shroff can serve differently to the audience in these three action films. Apart from this, preparations are also going on for his film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan to enter the pipeline.

Constantly getting new offers

At present, Akshay Kumar is working faster than Rajdhani Express and he is constantly being offered new films. While Akshay is completing old films, he is also signing new films. Recently it has been confirmed that the script of Rowdy Rathore 2 is being written. At the same time, Akshay Kumar has also finalized the remake of Malayalam film Driving License for Dharma Productions with Emraan Hashmi. Apart from this, he has Oh My God 2, Gorkha in the pipeline. On the other hand, Tamil superstar Suriya is planning to remake Surai Potri with Akshay Kumar.

most successful action star

Interestingly, Tiger Shroff is the only star of this decade to have not one, not two, not three, but four action series. The first Baaghi, whose fourth part is being shot by Tiger Shroff. Apart from this, he has also started shooting for Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat is also a series film, the first part of which is being shot. Apart from this, Yash Raj Films is also preparing for the next part of War.

most expensive actor

Akshay Kumar has become the most expensive actor of Hindi cinema at this time. He charges around Rs 128 crore for a film. But everyone is happily willing to pay this fee to Akshay Kumar because he is spewing gold at the box office. At the same time, along with Suryavanshi, the entire industry has termed Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty as the heroes of truth. The entire industry was waiting for Sooryavanshi’s box office figures as the success and failure of the upcoming films rested on this film.

