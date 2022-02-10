Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff will be seen together in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

13 seconds ago
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff will be seen together in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff will be seen together in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff will be seen together in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff will be seen together in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have their own place in action films.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have their own place in action films. Both will now be seen together in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. Ali Abbas Zafar will direct this film. Vashu Bhagnani is producing the film. The film is believed to be a sequel to the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by David Dhawan and directed by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. It will be released on Christmas next year in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The screenplay of the film has been written by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Hansal Mehta begins filming for his new web series ‘Scoop’

The shooting of the web series ‘Scoop’, which is being made keeping in the center the life of a journalist who gives news of the crime world, has started. Directed by Hansla Mehta, this web series is being produced for Netflix. The film is the story of a crime reporter. The circumstances become such that after becoming an accused in the murder case, he has to stay in jail with the dreaded criminals. It is based on Jigna Vora’s novel (Behind the Bar in Byculla – My Days in Prison).

Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ to release in cinemas today

No new Hindi film has been released in theaters for the last one and a half months. The film ‘Badhaai Do’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles is all set to hit the theaters on February 11. It is the sequel to ‘Badhaai Ho’ released in 2018. Other actors of this film, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni are- Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey, Shashi Bhushan etc. The producer of the film is Vineet Jain.

