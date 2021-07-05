akshay kumar to abhishek bachchan these stars wear expensive sneakers

New Delhi. Bollywood actors are very famous for their lifestyle and fashion sense along with films. From their chic to the way of wearing it is the most different. They use new and different things to make their look better. Which is quite expansive. Similarly, today we are telling about the sneakers of Bollywood celebs, for whom they are very crazy. These sneakers are quite expensive.

Abhishek Bacchan

Abhishek Bachchan was seen in adidas Plus Kanye West Yeezy 700 V3 Agile sneaker at Some Place. The cost of which is said to be around Rs 2 lakh.

Hrithik Roshan

During the promotion of the film ‘Super 30’ Hrithik Roshan wore a pair of Rainforest Retro Trainers sneakers which can be bought for just Rs 5000. Its price in the market is Rs 9200.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is also in more discussion about his stills with special acting in his films. These days Ranbir Kapoor is in the headlines for his designer sneakers Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a special sneaker Dior X Air Jordan at the airport. These are designed with Air Dior people in White and Gray upper. The cost of these shoes of Ranbir Kapoor is around 8-10 thousand dollars, which means that you will have to spend more than 5 lakh 80 thousand rupees for this.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who is called the Khiladi of Bollywood, is not less in terms of his special acting as well as stylish look in the film. During the promotion of one of his films, Akshay was seen wearing orange Balenciaga speed sneakers. The price of this sneakers which had caught everyone’s attention is about 70 thousand rupees.

Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing Rick Owens black and off white hiking sneakers during the promotions of the film ‘Kabir Singh’. The cost of which was about 95 thousand rupees. But 40 thousand rupees are being available on many online shopping portals.