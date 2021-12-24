Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore with upcoming movies in 2022? Actor reacts to the prediction | Akshay Kumar earning 2000 crores from upcoming films in 2022? Actor gave reaction on prediction

News oi-Neeti Sudha

After the release of selected films for two consecutive years, now the entire film industry is eagerly waiting for the year 2022. Next year there is a line of films to be released in theaters one after the other. Two to three films are coming in a week. At the same time, Akshay Kumar is included in this list with 4 films.

Looking at the upcoming films in 2022, trade analysts have predicted that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films will earn up to 2000 crores from theatrical, streaming and satellite rights. Akshay Kumar has now reacted to this prediction.

In an interview with Variety, Akshay was told about the trade estimates of his films earning around ₹2000 crore in 2022. To which the actor reacted saying, “Wow, you did maths faster than me.” Solved! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s a testament to the figure that genre, stories and characters are always king,” he said.

He added, “While I am excited for 2022, I think if these last two years have taught us anything it is nothing bankable.”

Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi, released this year, has collected up to 195 crores at the box office. While the film was released with limited occupancy. Therefore, in 2022, the actor’s films are expected to earn a lot.