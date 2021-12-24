Entertainment

Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore with upcoming movies in 2022? Actor reacts to the prediction

Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore with upcoming movies in 2022? Actor reacts to the prediction | Akshay Kumar earning 2000 crores from upcoming films in 2022? Actor gave reaction on prediction
Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore with upcoming movies in 2022? Actor reacts to the prediction | Akshay Kumar earning 2000 crores from upcoming films in 2022? Actor gave reaction on prediction

Akshay Kumar to earn Rs 2000 crore with upcoming movies in 2022? Actor reacts to the prediction | Akshay Kumar earning 2000 crores from upcoming films in 2022? Actor gave reaction on prediction

After the release of selected films for two consecutive years, now the entire film industry is eagerly waiting for the year 2022. Next year there is a line of films to be released in theaters one after the other. Two to three films are coming in a week. At the same time, Akshay Kumar is included in this list with 4 films.

Looking at the upcoming films in 2022, trade analysts have predicted that Akshay Kumar’s upcoming films will earn up to 2000 crores from theatrical, streaming and satellite rights. Akshay Kumar has now reacted to this prediction.

In an interview with Variety, Akshay was told about the trade estimates of his films earning around ₹2000 crore in 2022. To which the actor reacted saying, “Wow, you did maths faster than me.” Solved! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s a testament to the figure that genre, stories and characters are always king,” he said.

Hrithik Roshan wishes Anil Kapoor a happy birthday, along with a big announcementHrithik Roshan wishes Anil Kapoor a happy birthday, along with a big announcement

He added, “While I am excited for 2022, I think if these last two years have taught us anything it is nothing bankable.”

Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar’s film Suryavanshi, released this year, has collected up to 195 crores at the box office. While the film was released with limited occupancy. Therefore, in 2022, the actor’s films are expected to earn a lot.

Akshay Kumar release in 2022

Akshay Kumar release in 2022

4 films of Akshay Kumar are releasing in the year 2022. From ‘Prithviraj’ in January to ‘Ram Setu’ in Diwali, next year he is coming up with 4 totally different types of films.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj

Release date – 21 January 2022

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film Prithviraj is scheduled to release on 21 January 2022 i.e. on the occasion of Republic Day. Former world beauty Manushi Chillar will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. A great box office collection is expected from this film.

Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey

Release Date – 4 March 2022

At the same time, Bachchan Pandey is going to release on 4 March 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji is directing it. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen with Akshay in the film.

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan

Release date- 11 August 2022

Directed by Aanand L Rai, this emotional drama film will release on August 11. The film will see the pairing of Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. Himanshu Sharma has written this film. While Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka are producing it.

It is clashing with Prabhas starrer film ‘Adipurush’ on 11th August. Obviously this will affect the box office collection.

Ram Setu

Ram Setu

Release Date – Diwali 2022

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and Creative Producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Released on Diwali, this film can break all the box office records of Akshay Kumar.

Festive release dates lock

Festive release dates lock

There is no doubt that Akshay Kumar is going to explode at the box office with these four films. All these films are going to be released on some festive dates. Diwali, Republic Day, Mahashivratri, Independence Day.. Akshay Kumar has locked all the big dates.

Akshay Kumar reacts about trade analysts’ predictions that his upcoming films will earn ₹2000 crore through theatrical, streaming and satellite rights.

Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 14:22 [IST]

