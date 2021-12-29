Akshay Kumar took pinch of Kapil Sharma said he knows everything about my earnings Thats why I call him my CA – Akshay Kumar took pinch of Kapil Sharma, said

Akshay Kumar recently appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Sara Ali Khan for the promotion of the film Atrangi, where he slammed Kapil Sharma.

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has a lot of actors on the day. All the actors keep attending the shows to promote their films. At the same time, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan came on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the promotion of their film ‘Atrangi Re’. Where Akshay, Sara and Kapil also made fun of fun. Meanwhile, comedian Kapil Sharma joked about the promotion of Akshay’s film ‘Sooryavanshi’. Also asked him in a joking tone, ‘Has Sara ever consulted dad Saif Ali Khan to work with Akshay. After Sara and Saif, Kapil also made many jokes about Akshay working with Taimur.

In the show, Kapil reveals the name of Katrina Kaif as Riya Suryavanshi in the film ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Rinku Suryavanshi in ‘Atrangi Re’. At the same time, he jokingly says to Akshay that ‘How long will you keep promoting Suryavanshi?’ At the same time, giving the example of making sugarcane, Akshay says, ‘Till the time he does not extract all the juice from the film, he will continue to promote the film’.

Later, Kapil Sharma also made a funny comment about the earnings from Akshay Kumar’s recent films. Then Akshay asks the audience that ‘You all know, why do I call him CA? He knows about my money and every earning. He knows how much money I have to take from people’.

Let us tell you that in the film ‘Atrangi Re’, he played the role of a magician. Taking a jibe at the same thing, Kapil asks him if he has taken away all the money from the producers, leading to a split between Akshay and Sara. After this, Kapil asked Akshay if he used to do magic tricks for his children’s party at home too. So the actor says ‘If there are few of them, I become a magician. But if there are others, I call from outside.

Recently Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Bell Bottom’ were released, which earned a lot at the box office. Talking about his upcoming films, he will be seen in ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘O My God-2’.