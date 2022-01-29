Akshay Kumar turns Bawarchi in new ad, pays tribute to Rajesh Khanna, see video | Akshay Kumar was seen in the role of Chef, special tribute to superstar Rajesh Khanna, wrote an emotional post

back to back movies

However, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for his films back to back. Recently, the actor has announced his new film ‘Selfie’ with Emraan Hashmi. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is being directed by Raj Mehta. A teaser of the film has also been released.

upcoming movies in 2022

Let us tell you, in the year 2022, Akshay Kumar is going to come in front of the fans with five films – Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan and Selfie. At present, films are being postponed due to Kovid.. In such a situation, a change in the release dates can be seen.

over a dozen movies

However, not only 2022, but Akshay Kumar is ready with the release of his films till the year 2023. Apart from five films in 2022, the actor is also associated with films like Oh My God 2, Mission Cinderella, Gorkha, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan…

OTT Debut

In the year 2019, Akshay Kumar’s debut web series ‘The End’ was announced loudly. While there is no discussion about it for a long time, recently the makers of the series told that soon it will go on floors. This action-thriller series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

2000 crore earnings

In an interview with Variety, Akshay was told about the trade estimates of his films earning around ₹2000 crore in 2022. To which the actor reacted saying, “Wow, you did maths faster than me.” Solved! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s a testament to the statistic that genre, stories and characters are always king.”

He added, “While I am excited for 2022, I think if these last two years have taught us anything it is nothing bankable.”