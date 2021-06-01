Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna raise Rs 1 cr to provide hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 second wave

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar beget raised Rs 1 crore to provide Indian hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid the second wave of the coronavirus .
Taking to social media on Monday, 31 Might properly probably, Khanna thanked every individual for the strengthen because the fundraiser has lastly reached its purpose.
Right here is her tweet
It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are prepared to ship concentrators the place they’re helpful. I’ll wait on posting updates. A mammoth cry out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for his or her mountainous strengthen. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR
