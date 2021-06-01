Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna raise Rs 1 cr to provide hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 second wave

By | June 1, 2021
0 Comment
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna raise Rs 1 cr to provide hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 second wave

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar beget raised Rs 1 crore to provide Indian hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid the second wave of the coronavirus .

Taking to social media on Monday, 31 Might properly probably, Khanna thanked every individual for the strengthen because the fundraiser has lastly reached its purpose.

Right here is her tweet

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) Might properly probably 31, 2021

Beforehand the couple had donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Kumar had additionally donated Rs 1 crore to politician and ragged cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s foundation for coronavirus encourage.

Closing month, Kumar had examined apparent for COVID-19 submit following which he acquired hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

Alongside with Kumar, 45 crew members of Ram Setu additionally contracted the unconventional coronavirus submit which the unit took a spoil from taking photos. After spherical 8 days, he acquired discharged from the well being facility and examined adversarial. 

On the expert entrance, Kumar has an attractive lineup of flicks together with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, BellBottom, Aanand L Rai helmed Atrangi Re, magnum opus Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.