Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna raise Rs 1 cr to provide hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 second wave

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar beget raised Rs 1 crore to provide Indian hospitals with oxygen concentrators amid the second wave of the coronavirus . Taking to social media on Monday, 31 Might properly probably, Khanna thanked every individual for the strengthen because the fundraiser has lastly reached its purpose. Right here is her tweet It’s thanks to all of you that we raised these funds and are prepared to ship concentrators the place they’re helpful. I’ll wait on posting updates. A mammoth cry out to all of you and @ANNADA_outreach for his or her mountainous strengthen. #helpindiabreathe pic.twitter.com/eZSYmX5neR (*1*)

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) Might properly probably 31, 2021

Beforehand the couple had donated 100 oxygen concentrators. Kumar had additionally donated Rs 1 crore to politician and ragged cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s foundation for coronavirus encourage.

Closing month, Kumar had examined apparent for COVID-19 submit following which he acquired hospitalised as a precautionary measure.

Alongside with Kumar, 45 crew members of Ram Setu additionally contracted the unconventional coronavirus submit which the unit took a spoil from taking photos. After spherical 8 days, he acquired discharged from the well being facility and examined adversarial.

On the expert entrance, Kumar has an attractive lineup of flicks together with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, BellBottom, Aanand L Rai helmed Atrangi Re, magnum opus Prithviraj, and Bachchan Pandey.