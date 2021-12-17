Akshay Kumar wants to work with Saif Ali Khan’s son too, reason given in front of Sara Ali Khan

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Akshay was here to promote his next film ‘Atrangi Re’. Sony Entertainment Television has shared its promo on YouTube. Director Aanand L Rai and the film’s actress Sara Ali Khan are going to be seen in this special episode. The teaser starts with Akshay Kumar doing some magic. Along with this, he is also seen dancing vigorously after the entry of Sara Ali Khan.

Kapil Sharma taunts and says, ‘We do not feel that they come in our shows, but we feel as if we have started appearing in their films. Akshay Kumar worked with Sharmila Tagore in the film 8×10 picture. After that he also worked in many films with his son Saif Ali Khan and now he is also doing films with his granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. Another thing we have heard is that you have another script which has a love triangle angle with you, Taimur and whoever will be the heroine at that time. Is this true?’

Akshay Kumar smiles and answers Kapil Sharma’s question, ‘Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child too.’ After this, Kiku Sharda enters the show and as soon as Vicky arrives, he delivers a joke on the marriage of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Says Kiku, “I recently attended a high-profile wedding in Rajasthan. I have never seen such marriage in my life. Because they never let me see such a marriage.

While doing wordplay on Vicky’s surname, Kiku says, ‘But the marriage was settled with a lot of skill. Akshay immediately replies, ‘You must have eaten KitKat there.’ Along with this, Akshay Kumar also praised Sara Ali Khan’s acting. The superstar had said, ‘I think these people are already ready. When we entered the industry, we were not very prepared. We have learned things from our experience. We gained experience even after doing 60-70 films, but when new actors came into the industry, they had more and more experience than us already.