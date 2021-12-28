Akshay Kumar was seen cycling in Maldives, the video is going viral! Akshay Kumar was seen cycling in Maldives, the video is going viral!

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have gone to Maldives with their daughter Nitara before the new year. Recently he shared a video where he will also celebrate Twinkle’s 48th birthday. These videos of Akshay Kumar are in discussion and fans are commenting about it. Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a video of him cycling along the seashore where some huts are visible. Apart from this, he has also written a caption.

He wrote.. “When your Monday looks like a Sunday.” During this, Akshay Kumar wore a print shirt and black shorts. It is famous about Akshay Kumar that he is often seen roaming with the family during the holiday. Apart from this, Twinkle Khanna has shared a video.

She wrote.. “Birthday celebrations have begun with the golden sun shining in the pores of my skin, my hair salted by the misty blue sea and my heart filled. A deeply relaxing break on the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak “

Akshay Kumar is currently in discussion about his film Atrangi Re which has been released recently. Actress Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are seen with him in this film.

Akshay Kumar played a special cameo in the movie Aanand L Rai. The film has not been released in theaters but on OTT. Fans are very fond of the film in Disney Plus Hotstar.

