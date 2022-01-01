Akshay Kumar welcomes New Year 2022 by chanting Gayatri Mantra in Maldives, See video | Akshay Kumar welcomes the first sunrise of 2022 in Maldives with Gayatri Mantra – Watch Video

The new year has knocked and all the Bollywood stars are welcoming the year 2022 with new zeal and enthusiasm. Superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating vacation in Maldives with his family these days. They have welcomed the sunrise of the new year with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra. The actor has shared a post on social media wishing him a Happy New Year.

Sharing his video, Akshay Kumar wrote the post – “New Year, same I.. woke up in the morning and congratulated my old friend, Sooraj.. and started my 2022 with all positive things.. except covid.

Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. happy New Year!”

In this video, Akshay Kumar is seen chanting Gayatri Mantra. Last week, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna went to Maldives with their daughter Nitara. Twinkle Khanna’s birthday was also celebrated there and now the whole family is celebrating New Year together.

Akshay Kumar was shooting for films continuously for a long time. Recently, his film Atrangi Re was also released on OTT, for which he was busy promoting for a long time. In such a situation, this vacation is a break from work for them.

The year 2022 is also going to be a big bang for Akshay Kumar.. where he has booked every festival with his films and is all set for a blockbuster year. 4 films of Akshay Kumar are releasing in the year 2022. ‘Prithviraj’ on 21st January, Bachchan Pandey on 4th March, Rakshabandhan on 11th August and ‘Ram Setu’ on Diwali… Next year he is coming up with 4 totally different types of films. There is no doubt that this is no less than a treat for Akshay Kumar fans.

