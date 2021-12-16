Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing 28 years younger Sara Ali Khan in the film, said – I was stunned

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the next film. Recently, he had reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the film.

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan starrer film ‘Atrangi Re’ is going to release. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the pairing of Akshay and Sara in the film. The film has been produced by director and producer Aanand L Rai. Recently, the cast of the film and Anand attended ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Here everyone had a lot of fun with comedian and host Kapil Sharma and some glimpses of this episode have also become a topic of discussion on social media.

Akshay Kumar also praised Sara Ali Khan’s acting in the show. The superstar had said, ‘I think these people are already ready. When we entered the industry, we were not very prepared. We have learned things from our experience. We gained experience even after doing 60-70 films, but when new actors came into the industry, they had more and more experience than us already.

Praising Sara Ali Khan’s performance, Akshay Kumar said, ‘I want to tell one thing to all of you guys, I have seen ‘Atrangi Re’. Sara has done a great job in the film. I want to say that this entire film is related to Sara Ali Khan only, then Dhanush and I come. This is the reason why the film has become even better because of Sara’s stellar performance.

If media reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar is playing the role of a magician in the film and he can also be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan. This is the first time that Akshay Kumar is working with director Aanand L Rai’s film. Apart from this, both are also working together on another project. The name of this project is ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in the lead role.

Apart from this, Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are also working together after years. Earlier, both had worked together in the film ‘Raanjhana’. This film was released in the year 2013 and also proved to be a super hit. Actress Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar were seen opposite Dhanush in Raanjhanaa. Now Atrangi Re is going to release on December 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar.