Akshay Kumar Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday: Celebs Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar Says – You Always Promoted Yourself – PM Narendra Modi turns 71 Johar wished him a happy birthday.

Akshay Kumar Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday
Akshay Kumar wrote in his tweet, ‘You have always given me a lot of encouragement and a lot of blessings. I can’t write like you, but today, on your birthday, I wish you all the best for Narendra Modi. Stay healthy, be happy, this is what God wants for you.
Salman Khan has shared a post on Twitter congratulating Prime Minister Modi. Salman Khan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi. Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi. ‘
Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, ‘Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Arenarendramodi ji. I wish you a bright future and a healthy life.
Riteish Deshmukh has posted a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the tricolor flag. With this, Ritesh writes, ‘Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Arenarendramodi ji. May God grant you abundant life, happiness and good health. #HappyBirthdayModiji ‘
See which celebrities have wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday in a tweet here:
