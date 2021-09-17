Akshay Kumar Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday: Celebs Wishes PM Modi Happy Birthday, Akshay Kumar Says – You Always Promoted Yourself – PM Narendra Modi turns 71 Johar wished him a happy birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday (PM Narendra Modi’s birthday) on Friday, September 17, 2021. On this special occasion, many dignitaries from political houses to Bollywood have wished the Prime Minister a happy birthday. From Akshay Kumar to Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh to Neha Dhupia, Prime Minister Modi has been congratulated on his special day through pictures and messages on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar wrote in his tweet, ‘You have always given me a lot of encouragement and a lot of blessings. I can’t write like you, but today, on your birthday, I wish you all the best for Narendra Modi. Stay healthy, be happy, this is what God wants for you.

Salman Khan has shared a post on Twitter congratulating Prime Minister Modi. Salman Khan wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to our esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Bhai Modi. Happy Birthday to Narendra Modi. ‘

Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, ‘Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Arenarendramodi ji. I wish you a bright future and a healthy life.

Riteish Deshmukh has posted a caricature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the tricolor flag. With this, Ritesh writes, ‘Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Arenarendramodi ji. May God grant you abundant life, happiness and good health. #HappyBirthdayModiji ‘

