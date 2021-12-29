Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on his birthday with a Maldives vacation pic, See here | Akshay Kumar is celebrating Twinkle Khanna’s birthday in Maldives, wished her birthday with a cute picture

vacation in maldives

Akshay and Twinkle are currently holidaying in Maldives with their daughter Nitara. The couple took off for a New Year’s vacation earlier this week.

continuous off work

Akshay Kumar was shooting for films continuously for a long time. Recently, his film Atrangi Re was also released on OTT, for which he was busy promoting for a long time. In such a situation, this vacation is a break from work for them.

marriage prediction

Akshay and Twinkle were married on January 17, 2001. Twinkle recently in a discussion with Jackie Shroff revealed that her father Rajesh Khanna’s astrologer had predicted her marriage to the actor long before Akshay knew her. .

became a writer

The actress told that “After many years, Papa came home with that astrologer for coffee. Usually I don’t ask people these things but I told them, ‘How will my business be?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’.

I didn’t write anything for 20 years. I said, “Tell me about my interior designing business, whatever I know, I will become a writer, what the hell.. but see now..”