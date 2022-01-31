Akshay Kumar wrap up Ram Setu shooting, It will release on Diwali 2022! Akshay Kumar finished the shooting of Ram Setu, the whole army was seen in a bang video!

Superstar Akshay Kumar was shooting for the film Ram Setu for a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for this film. At this time a great video has surfaced on the sets of the film and Akshay Kumar has made a big announcement. Actually the shooting of this film is over and the film will come out on Diwali. With this video, Akshay Kumar wrote that .. “Here is the wrap of another amazing project #RamSetu.

I learned a lot during the making of this film, it was like going back to school. We all have worked hard, now all you need is your love.” Akshay Kumar is seen saying in this video that,

“The shooting of the film Ram Setu is over. The way Vanar Sena worked to build Ram Setu, in the same way my army has worked for this Ram Setu.