Akshay Kumar wrap up Ram Setu shooting, It will release on Diwali 2022! Akshay Kumar finished the shooting of Ram Setu, the whole army was seen in a bang video!

10 seconds ago
Superstar Akshay Kumar was shooting for the film Ram Setu for a long time and fans are eagerly waiting for this film. At this time a great video has surfaced on the sets of the film and Akshay Kumar has made a big announcement. Actually the shooting of this film is over and the film will come out on Diwali. With this video, Akshay Kumar wrote that .. “Here is the wrap of another amazing project #RamSetu.

I learned a lot during the making of this film, it was like going back to school. We all have worked hard, now all you need is your love.” Akshay Kumar is seen saying in this video that,

“The shooting of the film Ram Setu is over. The way Vanar Sena worked to build Ram Setu, in the same way my army has worked for this Ram Setu.

Shooting permission was not given in Sri Lanka

After this the camera spins and everyone is seen. The film will release on the occasion of Diwali this year. According to the news, Akshay and Jacqueline were shooting for the climax of the film Ram Setu in Daman. Shooting in Sri Lanka was not allowed due to Corona.

Many scenes were shot in Ooty

Many scenes of this film were shot in Ooty. With this, the shooting of the film started in Ayodhya after the muhurat of the film. The director of this film is Abhishek Sharma. Arun Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra are producing Akshay Kumar starrer film.

shared on instagram stories

Videos often come out from the sets of this film. Recently a video was shared by Jacqueline Fernandez on her Instagram Stories. In this video, she points towards Akshay Kumar and asks for which shoot we are going.

For now you watch this video

As soon as Akshay Kumar sees the phone, he snatches the phone from Jacqueline and starts filming it. The fans of Akshay Kumar are now waiting for the release date of the film and they think that this film is going to prove to be a big hit. For now you watch this video…

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar wrap up Ram Setu shooting, It will release on Diwali 2022! Read the details which is out now.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 16:17 [IST]


