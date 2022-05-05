Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Ajay Devgan congratulates, has completed 30 years in the industry! Ajay Devgan congratulates Akshay Kumar, has completed 30 years in the industry!

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Akshay Kumar’s Ajay Devgan congratulates, has completed 30 years in the industry! Ajay Devgan congratulates Akshay Kumar, has completed 30 years in the industry!
Written by admin
Akshay Kumar’s Ajay Devgan congratulates, has completed 30 years in the industry! Ajay Devgan congratulates Akshay Kumar, has completed 30 years in the industry!

Akshay Kumar’s Ajay Devgan congratulates, has completed 30 years in the industry! Ajay Devgan congratulates Akshay Kumar, has completed 30 years in the industry!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Akshay Kumar has been entertaining the audience with his films for the last 3 decades. The actor recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. And on this occasion the actor also shared the release date of his upcoming film Prithviraj. Also, his fellow colleague and friend Ajay Devgn congratulated him on completing 30 years in the world of showbiz. As he extended his best wishes to Khiladi Kumar, Ajay mentioned that he would always root and cheer for the actor.

Shortly after marriage, Varun Dhawan's house buzzed with Kilkari, actor turned uncle for the second time!Shortly after marriage, Varun Dhawan’s house buzzed with Kilkari, actor turned uncle for the second time!

A few hours ago, Ajay Devgn tweeted and shared on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and many more decades to come. Hope you set new records.

akshay kumar, ajay devgn, akshay kumar, ajay devgan

Akshay Kumar will always cheer you up.” In response, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Thank you Ajay, it is wonderful to have a partner like you.” Sharing his thoughts on his 3 decades in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar mentioned, “Cinema 30 years of your life full of love.

Thank you for this wonderful journey and thank you @yrf for putting it together so beautifully with #PrithviRaj. Cinemas on June 3. (sic).”

These tweets of his are being liked a lot and it is being said that he will continue to do so for many more years. He has several films in the pipeline. Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar are very good friends and are often seen on social media.

  • actionak1 1651731973

    5 action films of Akshay Kumar did not get theatrical release, the makers lost crores!

  • cvrhk 1651489366

    Akshay Kumar shared the video of PM Modi and this child, you will be happy to see!

  • akshaykumarprithviraj 1636964093 1651483440

    What did the director say for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, the statement is in discussion!

  • 1 1651226674

    Akshay Kumar is getting immense brand value by withdrawing from Vimal Elaichi advertisement

  • akshay kumar upcoming films 9 1651210234

    Ram Setu New Still: Akshay Kumar was seen searching for years old secret, will save Ram Rajya in Diwali 2022

  • chote miyan bade miyan3 1651113329

    Akshay Kumar- Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has a huge budget, Bollywood’s most expensive film!

  • akshay kumar soorarai 1650897595

    Akshay Kumar starts Surai Potru remake with Radhika Madan, video and poster surfaced

  • 1650694192

    Akshay Kumar shares video from swimming pool, ‘Atrangi Re’ director Aanand L Rai seen together!

  • cvr 1650625945

    BJP leader slams Ajay Devgan, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, says ‘Padma award should be snatched’

  • akshay 1626697724 1633090238 1650518401

    Akshay Kumar publicly apologized for gutkha advertisement – I will put all the money in the noble cause

  • akshay kumar emraan hashmi selfiee 1650475203

    Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi wraps up the first schedule of next film Selfie, see pictures from the sets

  • vimalakshaykumar 1649852193

    After Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar’s entry in Vimal’s advertisement, troll!

english summary

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar’s Ajay Devgan congratulates, has completed 30 years in the industry! Read the details.

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 13:04 [IST]


#Akshay #Kumars #Ajay #Devgan #congratulates #completed #years #industry #Ajay #Devgan #congratulates #Akshay #Kumar #completed #years #industry

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment