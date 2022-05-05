Akshay Kumar’s Ajay Devgan congratulates, has completed 30 years in the industry! Ajay Devgan congratulates Akshay Kumar, has completed 30 years in the industry!

News oi-Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar has been entertaining the audience with his films for the last 3 decades. The actor recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. And on this occasion the actor also shared the release date of his upcoming film Prithviraj. Also, his fellow colleague and friend Ajay Devgn congratulated him on completing 30 years in the world of showbiz. As he extended his best wishes to Khiladi Kumar, Ajay mentioned that he would always root and cheer for the actor.

A few hours ago, Ajay Devgn tweeted and shared on his official Twitter handle. He wrote, “Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and many more decades to come. Hope you set new records.

Akshay Kumar will always cheer you up.” In response, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Thank you Ajay, it is wonderful to have a partner like you.” Sharing his thoughts on his 3 decades in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar mentioned, “Cinema 30 years of your life full of love.

Thank you for this wonderful journey and thank you @yrf for putting it together so beautifully with #PrithviRaj. Cinemas on June 3. (sic).”

These tweets of his are being liked a lot and it is being said that he will continue to do so for many more years. He has several films in the pipeline. Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar are very good friends and are often seen on social media.

Congratulations Akki. 30 years in cinema and several more decades to come. Hope you set new records. Will always be there rooting & cheering for you@akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/H4gOyNh6Qr — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)



May 5, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 13:04 [IST]