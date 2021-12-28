Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’ broken Laxmmi and Hungama 2’s record on the first day! Akshay, Sara and Dhanush’s ‘Atrangi Re’ explodes

Directed by Aanand L Rai

Directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Color Yellow Productions and T-Series, the film had the highest ever viewership for a new film on the streaming platform on its release day. Viewers are showering their love for the magical pairing of Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, excellent performance by Akshay Kumar and stellar score by AR Rahman.

associated with magical movie

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers from across India are now connected to their magical film, which is available in Hindi and Tamil. There was a discussion about the film, not Akshay Kumar in this film but Dhanush is in the lead role while Akshay Kumar is playing a small character.

sooryavanshi

Apart from this, superstar Akshay Kumar was recently seen with Suryavanshi and many other great films. In the coming time, he is a part of projects like Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Gorkha.

atrangi re

Talking about Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan has been very much liked in the film and she has also promoted this film a lot. Dhanush has been seen in a Bollywood project after a long time.

Ranjhana

He worked in a great film like Raanjhanaa in which Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol were seen with him.