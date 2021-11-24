Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re new poster release before it's Trailer coming out! Before the trailer, Akshay Kumar shared the powerful posters of 'Atrangi Re',

18 seconds ago
movie story

Talking about the story of the film, Akshay Kumar has become the prince of Sara Ali Khan’s dreams in the film. But Akshay Kumar is limited only to Sara Ali Khan’s dreams. In the midst of this story, strong comedy is coming to make people laugh a lot.

workfront

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy with films like Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Gorkha. In these films, he will again have a strong blast. Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the film Suryavanshi and people liked the film a lot. He was accompanied by actress Katrina Kaif in the lead role in this film.

good directors

Theaters have been shaken by Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe and have made excellent earnings. Regarding working with Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar said that he is a good director and expressed his desire to work with him in the future.

akshay kumar cameo

Whereas Rohit Shetty is now going to focus his full attention on Ajay Devgan starrer Singham 3. There is no doubt that Akshay Kumar will have a cameo in this film. Because Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh have a strong cameo in Sooryavanshi, which people have liked.

