Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey offered huge deal worth crores for OTT release | Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey got OTT offer of 175 crores

So it has been decided that whether RRR is released or not, Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey will be released in theaters on Holi. Along with Akshay Kumar, the producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala also agrees to this. While Sajid Nadiadwala has full faith in Akshay Kumar's box office fortunes on one hand, he also has full faith in Farhad Samji's magic. Last time Akshay Kumar had a blockbuster blast at the box office with Housefull 4, directed by Farhad Samji. That too, when his film was stuck in a triple clash on Diwali. If only we talk about the films released on Holi, so far, Akshay Kumar's film Kesari is the highest grossing Hindi film at the box office. Kesari was released on Holi of 2019. The film earned 153 crores at the box office, giving an opening of 21 crores. It is also one of the highest grossing films of Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, Kesari is Akshay Kumar's only film released on Holi in the last 10 – 12 years. The release of Bachchan Pandey has been pushed forward several times. Initially, the film was supposed to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020. But then it was pushed forward on the request of Aamir Khan. After this, Bachchan Pandey had booked the Republic Day weekend of 2021, but due to Corona, the release date of the film went ahead. If rumors are to be believed, this film is a remake of Jigarthanda. But the team of the film says that this is an original story.

If we talk about remake films, before Bachchan Pandey, the rest of Akshay Kumar’s remake films have also created panic at the box office. She started with Priyadarshan’s film Hera Pheri. After this, films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Rowdy Rathore, Gabbar Is Back, Holiday are included in this list. At the same time, Lakshmi, who won everyone’s heart on OTT, was also a remake of South’s film Kanchana. If we talk about the upcoming films, Akshay Kumar – Emraan Hashmi’s film Selfie is a remake of Malayalam film Driving License while Mission Cinderella is a remake of Tamil film Ratsasan.

After the Corona period, Akshay Kumar is the only actor who went ahead and brought back the good days of both the theaters and the box office. Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar kept the film on hold for theaters even after repeated Sooryavanshi getting big offers from the OTT platform. After this, Akshay Kumar along with Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh welcomed the audience in theaters with a bang on Diwali. Not only this, the entire industry wished for the success of Sooryavanshi and everyone considered Akshay Kumar as the real hero of the box office.

Now that Akshay Kumar has proved with Sooryavanshi that he is a long race horse at the box office and no one can leave him behind. This is the reason why Sajid Nadiadwala along with Bachchan Pandey is ready to take this risk. After Diwali, there has been a drought at the box office again and it is believed that this drought will once again end with Akshay Kumar’s Holi. This is the reason why everyone is confident about the success of Bachchan Pandey at the box office.

