Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ song ‘Maar Khayega’ out now! The powerful song ‘Maar Khaega’ from ‘Bachchan Pandey’ released,

25 seconds ago
By Filmibeat Desk

Sajid Nadiadwala’s much-awaited action-comedy, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been launched and looking fabulous, get ready to release your inner beast with the song ‘Maar Khayega’ which has received an overwhelming response in the trailer. . Introducing the audience to the lethal yet likable gangster Bachchan Pandey aka Akshay Kumar in the film, the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, representing the personality of the hero.

Composed and designed by Vikram Montrose, with vocals by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azim Dayani and Vikram Montrose, ‘Maar Khayega’ was shot on a mega-canvas depicting the personality of Bachchan Pandey. has gone.

The song will take the audience to the gorgeous visuals and never-before-seen, dangerous avatar of Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, ‘Maar Khaega’ choreographed by Ganesh Acharya has been shot on a single day set in Mumbai’s Filmcity with over 300 dancers.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the recently released trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has garnered an overwhelming response and the film also features a talented cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. Will come

Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is all set to hit the theaters on March 18, 2022!

The makers of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ got to meet the evil gangster with the song ‘Maar Khayega’! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 16:47 [IST]


