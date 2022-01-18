Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey will be released on 18 March 2022 on Holi! Release date announced with new posters of Bachchan Pandey, Akshay Kumar will have a blast in Holi!

Aside from this, he has additionally tagged the director of the movie Farhad Samji. Speaking in regards to the posters, in one of the posters, Akshay Kumar is seen carrying a lot of weapons in a bag, from knives to weapons.

Aside from this, he’s seen sitting in a truck in which a lot of males are seen who’re seen with weapons in their arms. It’s sure from these posters that the movie goes to be very humorous.

Earlier than this, many updates have come out from this movie of Akshay Kumar. The movie would have already been released however on account of Corona virus and lockdown, it couldn’t occur.

On the workfront, Akshay Kumar is busy with Prithviraj, Gorkha, Ram Setu, Rakshabandhan and Bachchan Pandey and will be seen doing a huge bang in the approaching occasions.

A number of days in the past his movie Sooryavanshi was released which proved to be a bang on the field workplace and other people preferred it a lot. Now it stays to be seen how a lot the viewers likes this movie of Akshay Kumar throughout Holi in March.

At current, persons are eagerly ready for at the present time. Farhad Samji can be a nice director and will be a half of a challenge after a very long time.