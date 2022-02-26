Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey trailer inspired UP police, says- Holi pe Rang, no goli | Uttar Pradesh Police took inspiration from Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ trailer, said- ‘Great and fear will work only for law’

Seeing the huge popularity of the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, UP Police recently uploaded a video on its social media platform for the #Armslengthfromcrime initiative inspired by the trailer of the action-comedy.

The police force tweeted from its official handle and wrote, “Bhai or godfather, Bhaukaal and fear just law ka chalega #ArmslengthfromCrime”.. Comparing reel to real life, the video explains how to be the only one to be scared. Cheese is law, as it shows scenes of criminals being caught in other areas like Shamli, Auraiya, Sambhal, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Hathras, Muzaffarnagar, Gonda and Basti.

The video shows 9689 weapons, 10052 bullets, 229 kg of explosives and 311 confiscated bombs and 2039 arms licenses which have been canceled due to misuse under the Arms Act.

The trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has hit the internet with over 45 million views in less than 24 hours of its launch and was trending at number one position on Twitter and YouTube for 2 days. . So, it is no surprise that the UP Police decided to make a video based on the film to grab the attention of the audience.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will see a stellar ensemble cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role of Akshay Kumar.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s action-comedy ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is all set to release in theaters on March 18, 2022!

The UP Police recently took to their social media platform to upload a video for the 'Arms length from crime' initiative, inspired by the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey.

