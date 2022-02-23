Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey trailer is breaking all records on internet, first song is ready to release | Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is getting record breaking response, first song ready to release

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey trailer is breaking all records on internet, first song is ready to release

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey trailer is breaking all records on internet, first song is ready to release
Seeing the trailer and posters of this film, it seems that Akshay is going to be seen in a different style in front of the audience this time. This character is quite different from the roles he has played till now, where he is doing full blood-kiss as well as light hearted comedy.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says, “This film is special to me for many reasons. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ marks Akshay Kumar’s tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Jacqueline’s eighth film with this banner. It’s a proud moment for me as well. Its a moment because we launched Kriti Sanon with Heropanti and she has given a rock solid performance in this film.Farhad Samji is a very talented director and after many successful films together I hope to have another successful film in our hands It’s going to happen.”

Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead role in Bachchan Pandey, says, “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I were friends from many years ago, long before I became actor-producers. And One can only imagine how much fun it is to work with friends. Bachchan Pandey is my 10th film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment from it.”

The story of the film begins with Myra (Kriti Sanon), a film director. She decides to make a biopic film on a real-life gangster. This quest leads him to the most dangerous, one-eyed ‘Bachchan Pandey’ (Akshay Kumar), the biggest gangster of the place named Baghwa. Her friend (Arshad Warsi) supports Myra in all this.

It is understood from the trailer that there will be many twists in the story of the film. Also, it will be full of action and dialogue. The dialogue of Bachchan Pandey in the trailer is- ‘I am not a brother, but Godfather speaks..’

Let us tell you, this film of Akshay Kumar is being released solo in theaters on the occasion of Holi. There is no doubt that it can explode at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s previous film Sooryavanshi earned 195 crores.

