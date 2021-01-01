Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ gets a solid response before its release, advance booking is full

Looking forward to the upcoming movie of Bollywood star (). The film will finally be released in cinemas on August 1. However, cinemas are still not allowed in Maharashtra. Even so, the rest of the major cities in India have been allowed to open cinemas with some compulsion. According to a report, advance bookings for the film have been completed in Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad. Currently, cinemas in most cities are only allowed to open with 50% capacity. In such a situation, there is a risk of loss in the release of the film. Regarding this, Akshay Kumar said, ‘There is a lot of pressure on everyone but I am sure everything will be fine. Although a challenge is a risk, but if you did not take the risk in life, what did you do? So we decided to give it up. Cinemas are still closed in Maharashtra, to which Akshay said, “It’s a gamble and someone should play it. We’ve taken it a step further and I’m sure we’ll succeed. In Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’, and in the main characters. It is said to be inspired by real events and its trailer has already received a good response.