Akshay Kumar’s big budget film ‘Prithviraj’ to get postponed because of Omicron? Akshay Kumar’s Big Budget Film ‘Prithviraj’ Release Date Postponed? Makers gave reaction

Omicron’s growing case

Let us tell you, the cases of Omicron are increasing every day in India, in view of which again the guidelines have been changed in many states. Night curfew has been imposed in many cities. Obviously, the upcoming films are also going to be affected by this.

Manushi Chhillar debut

Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. While this film will tell the heroic saga of Prithviraj, it will also narrate his immortal love story with Sanyogita.

based on epic

The film is mainly inspired by Chand Bardai’s epic Prithviraj Raso. Prithviraj Raso is an epic written in Hindi which depicts the life and character of Prithviraj in the best possible way.

story is relevant

The film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi feels that the tales of great warriors like Prithviraj are highly relevant even in the present era, where good is in constant conflict with evil.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari and Kranti Jha in important roles.

Prithvi Raj Chauhan

Prithviraj Chauhan (reign: 1178-1192) had achieved military success against several neighboring Hindu kingdoms. He was particularly successful against the Chandela king Parmardidev. He also stopped the initial invasion of the ruler of the Ghori dynasty, Mohammad Ghori.

