Akshay Kumar’s Birthday: These celebs are not in Akshay Kumar’s good books

Ajay Devgan The feud between Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar is considered old. Ajay had accused Akshay that because of him, Prince Santoshi was removing his films from many films. Akshay’s statement was similar for Ajay. Both had a lot of struggles at the box office.

Raveena Tandon According to reports, Akshay and Raveena were going to get married. The two were engaged but when Akshay broke off the engagement, the ground slipped under Raveena’s feet. After this incident, Raveena gave several interviews against Akshay in the media.

John Abraham John Abraham and Akshay Kumar are both one of the healthiest actors in Bollywood. Both of them acted in many films but during the shooting of 'Garam Masala' a cold war broke out between the two. It is said that there was a big fight between the two during 'Housefull 2' and the case escalated so much that the bodyguards had to come forward to separate them.

Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are in trouble due to a box office clash. In fact, it happened many times that after the announcement of Akshay Kumar’s film, Shah Rukh also announced to release his film on the same date. Besides, it is said that the two do not particularly like each other.

Salman Khan There was a time when Akshay Kumar didn’t even want to see the face of his co-star Salman Khan. According to media reports, the fight between Salman and Akshay was caused by Twinkle Khanna. However, now they are said to be good friends.

Farah Khan It is said that there was a lot of argument between Farah and Akshay during the shooting of the movie ‘Joker’. Akshay was very disappointed in making this film and it was directed by Farah’s husband Shirish Kundar. Akshay decided that he would not be promoting the film. There was an argument between Farah and Akshay in this regard.

Sunny Deol Even Akshay Kumar doesn’t get along with Sunny Deol. The two have rarely worked together. It is said that actress Raveena Tandon caused an argument between the two.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s birthday is on September 9. Although he is one of the biggest hits and top stars in the industry, there are many people in the same world with whom Akshay has not become. Akshay is always there to help people, but if someone comes out of his heart, he doesn’t even look back. It is said that there are many celebrities who do not appear in the actor’s good book. Here we are telling you about some such courses …