Akshay Kumar’s Cinema Hall Release: Akshay Kumar’s Theater Release ..

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who dared to go for shooting when the lockdown opened last year, is now keen to bring his film ‘Bell Bottom’ to cinemas first. In a special meeting we discussed the film with Akshay, the decision to screen it in cinemas, shooting during Kovid, the meaning of freedom, political trends and so on.

You have already played the role of a patriotic soldier and agent. What’s so special about Bell Bottom that made you do this movie?

There are some stories that are left over. According to the story of Airlift, the media did not even know that 1 lakh 70 thousand people were released. He was airlifted. There are some such stories, of our untold heroes. He’s a raw agent, like the character I’m doing. How he solved this problem (kidnapping), then what happened. Of course the film is a bit fictional. There is also a little bit of professionalism, but I want such characters to come out and let people know about them. Look, we know everything else, but no one knows about these heroes. Such things happen, such stories happen, which no one knows. So, people and our young generation want to know all this. So, when it comes to such a script, I want to do it.

You guys went for the shooting of this movie after the lockdown opened last year when there was uncertainty everywhere. Why did you take this step? Didn’t take the risk?

The danger was huge, but Vashu Bhagnani and I decided to shoot there by protocol, so let’s go and shoot there. He only asked one thing, are you ready? So I said I’m ready. I come, so we took our family. 200 men taken. Booked the entire Air India flight and left. Go there and shoot. No incident occurred. Everything happened by protocol and you watch the movie. When you watch a movie, you wouldn’t think it was such a big movie in Corona’s time. After seeing it, you should think accordingly. It took a lot of hard work and all the credit goes to the production and art director.

Now you people are bringing these movies to the theaters before the cinemas open. They are taking risks too!

No, the cinemas are open. It is not only opened in Maharashtra, but we hope that everything is fine and if God wills, maybe it will open here too. Even if that doesn’t happen, we’re bringing the movie and hoping that people will come to see the movie with all caution. Follow the protocol.

The film is coming out on the occasion of 15th August. Along with this, two more patriotic films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sher Shah are also coming on OTT. In such a situation, people say that patriotism has become a motto for Bollywood. What would you say

I do all kinds of movies. Be it in the country, be it on the toilet, be it on the sanitary pad or be it a movie like ‘Housefull’. Prithviraj Chauhan is not like that. I do different kinds of movies.

And the number of movies you are doing, people say that even Kovid has no effect on you. Did this epidemic have any effect?

I was not a coward. I stayed in quarantine for 14 days, but took injections, took all precautions, then that’s fine. Look, you have to go to work. You’re here for an interview, you’re working. The policeman is standing outside, he is at work. The doctors are at work. Artists are at work. Everyone has to work. No matter how many days you spend, I won’t leave the house. No, if your work goes out, you have to go. We are shooting back, where there are 300 people. I just finished a movie Rakshabandhan, it had 400 people working on it, so it has to work.

Was it also a reason to bring movies to theaters that Corona has had a very bad effect on theaters?

It has affected everyone. On theaters. Publications have been affected. There will be very few businesses that are not affected, the rest are affected. Now we have to see that we want to make our mindset so that we can forget what happened and see what we can do next. Forget what happened. Look at today’s time and tomorrow.

You also do a lot of films on social issues. Is there any social evil that bothers you?

There is a dowry issue, which bothers me a lot. How many girls have lost their lives. I had recently read about one such incident. Seeing his story, I am very saddened by the dowry. Hopefully that will change gradually.

What is the status of your OTT debut project ‘The End’?

‘The End’ is written. It will be filmed next year.

Akshay Kumar arrives in Delhi with Vani Kapoor-Lara Dutta, launches ‘Bell Bottom’ trailer in grand style

What does freedom mean to you?

Freedom means that our country has given us everything. Freedom to breathe Freedom to say anything. Whatever you say today, no matter how you look at it, what you get in your country is not found in other countries.

Your inclination towards majority politics is often criticized. How would you respond to your critics?

What do they say! Look, I don’t want to get into politics. I don’t know what they think, what they do. My job is to make good films, act in good films and bring it to the people. That’s what I do. I’ve never been into things where I have to talk about what’s politically right and what’s wrong. I don’t want to talk about it. I want to do my job. I just want to make my own movies.

