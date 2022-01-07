Akshay Kumar’s fees for film with Tiger Shroff makes it the costliest action comedy | Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff action comedy most expensive Bollywood film

blast on diwali Significantly, Akshay Kumar has also completed shooting for another film after Bell Bottom with Vashu Bhagnani – Jackky Bhagnani, which is currently being titled as Mission Cinderella. Apart from this, Tiger Shroff is also shooting the first part of Ganpat with Pooja Films. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will go on floors by the end of 2022 and if reports are to be believed, the Ali Abbas Zafar starrer is planning to release on Diwali 2023. Akshay Kumar has already had a blast with Sooryavanshi on Diwali this year. Had to be Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake Earlier it was believed that this film of Tiger and Akshay Kumar is a remake of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. These reports came to the fore because Vashu Bhagnani had been wanting to remake Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan for a long time, for which the casting of Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar had also been finalised. But then it was decided to do this film of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with the same name which will be an action comedy. Was to be a Burning Train remake Apart from this, Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Films was also planning a remake of The Burning Train for which the casting of Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar was considered perfect. Siddharth and Akshay have previously appeared together in Brothers and their chemistry is also superb. The audience was excited to see the two together again but the film was put on hold for a long time in the current circumstances. READ Also Priyanka Chopra To Shilpa Shetty Owned Restaurants And Pubs --> -->

Ali was looking for a chance

Pooja Films has been wanting to make a film with Ali Abbas Zafar for a long time. Ali had a great script with two heroes ready but two heroes were not ready. Then as soon as Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar were approached for this film, both of them said yes without wasting time. Ali Abbas Zafar is currently shooting for a web series with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, the discussion of a project of him and Ranveer Singh is also going on fast. Along with Katrina Kaif, he is preparing for a superhero film titled Super Soldier.

Movies getting postponed

At present, Akshay Kumar is working faster than Rajdhani Express and he is constantly being offered new films. In 2022, the release date of four films of Akshay Kumar has been announced in which Prithviraj, Rakshabandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey were the main ones, out of which Prithviraj has been postponed and Bachchan Pandey is believed to be postponed. Akshay Kumar has already returned the box office good days with Sooryavanshi and now his upcoming films are all set to create new box office records.

tiger shroff upcoming movies

At the same time, Tiger Shroff is also busy only in action films at this time. He has Ganpat, Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2. Tiger Shroff will be seen doing action in all these three films. This is the reason why he is constantly improving his training. It will also be interesting to see what Tiger Shroff can serve differently to the audience in these three action films. Apart from this, preparations are also going on for his film War 2 with Hrithik Roshan to enter the pipeline.