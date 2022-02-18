Akshay Kumars film Bachchhan Paandey Trailer out will be released in theaters on the occasion of Holi

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been released, which is being well-liked by the fans. This film will be released on the occasion of Holi.

Actor Akshay Kumar is making a lot of headlines these days with his upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Recently the trailer of the film has been released. The actor himself has shared the trailer of this action-comedy film with his fans. This film is made under the direction of Farhad Samji. Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon are also going to be seen in the film along with Akshay.

Akshay Kumar has shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle. He has also given a funny caption with this trailer. He has written ‘Dhoom Dhadaka Rang Pataakha Aao Banana Lo Toli…. This time ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is bringing a goli on Holi. The trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has been released. This 3 minute 42 second trailer of the film has tremendous comedy and action.

Let us tell you, in this film, Akshay Kumar will come in the role of gangster ‘Bachchan Pandey’. In the trailer, Akshay can be seen in a very dreaded look. With this, Kriti Sanon can be seen in the role of a director in Trails. Arshad Warsi will be seen in the role of Kriti’s friend in the film. According to this trailer, Kriti Sanon wants to make a film on the dreaded gangster Bachchan Pandey.

Along with this, tremendous actors like Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen doing comedy in the trailer. At the same time, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the character of Bachchan Pandey’s girlfriend ‘Sophie’ in the film. The trailer of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ has become viral on social media as soon as it is released. Fans are loving the trailer very much and are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

The film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon, it will also see Arshad Warsi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh in lead roles. At the same time, the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will be released in theaters on the occasion of Holi i.e. on March 18.

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s work, he was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Apart from this, he has many big films like ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Oh My God 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Gorkha’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Mission Cinderella’, ‘Selfie’ in the pipeline. .