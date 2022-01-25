Akshay Kumar’s films which were announced but shelved, from Parinaam, Aasmaan to Crack | 10 films of Akshay Kumar which were announced but never made, got canned

result In the year 1993, Akshay Kumar and Divya Bharti's film was about to become a result. But before the film went on floors, Divya Bharti passed away. Then the film was shelved. Jigarbaaz The film, which started in the year 1997, had actors like Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri. It was the story of a boy who finds out that he is illegitimate and takes revenge on his father. The film got canned for unknown reasons. Khiladi vs Khiladi After the success of the film Khiladi, the makers decided to make Khiladi vs Khiladi in the year 2001. Umesh Rai was directing the film. But it got canned in the middle. meeting The film, which started in the year 1999, starred Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles. The producer of the film was Mukesh Bhatt .. but after a few days of shooting, the film stopped. East's Laila West's Chaila Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Namrata Shirodkar were in the lead roles in this 1997 film. This film was completely ready but never got released. Sky In the year 2010, the sequel of Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutt and Sanjay Dutt's Blue film was to come, whose title was fixed sky. John Abraham was also added to the sequel. But after the announcement, the film could never hit the floors.

Chand Bhai

Vidya Balan was going to be seen with Akshay Kumar in this film being directed by Nikkhil Advani. The story of the film was about a boy who wants to become a gangster. But after the announcement, the film never came on the floor.

face

In the year 2006, Ajay Devgan, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahima Chaudhary and Urmila Mantodkar were going to be seen in the film Saamana with Akshay Kumar. The director of the film was Rajkumar Santoshi. But due to being a controversial subject, it got canned.

passersby

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan were the finalists in this remake of Devanand’s film Guide. It was rumored that the makers of the film were facing a lot of trouble in getting the rights. So, it could not come on the floor.

crack

Neeraj Pandey announced the suspense-thriller film Crack opposite Akshay Kumar in the year 2016. But there has been no news about the film since then.