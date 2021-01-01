Akshay Kumar’s first co-star Shanti Priya is all set to make her digital debut

Star () ‘s first film’ ‘() was released in 1991. The actress () was seen opposite him in the film. Shanti Priya has done a lot of work in Southern films. However, his career in Hindi films was not special. Now Shanti is about to make its debut on the digital platform. She will soon appear in one. Shanti Priya is returning to the acting field after 6 years. She will soon be seen in a web series called ‘The Dharavi Bank’. However, many details about this series have not been revealed yet. A source close to Shanti Priya has confirmed the news. He declined to give further details about the web series. Shanti Priya has returned to acting three times before taking a break from films. In addition to movies, he has also acted in TV series. Shanti Priya has appeared in the TV series ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ and ‘Dwarkadhish’. Last year, Shanti Priya suddenly came to the limelight when she said that she had to face racist treatment in Bollywood. Shanti had said that he had also decided to leave Bollywood after this. There was also talk last year that peace would come in ‘Bigg Boss’. Let’s see if she can be a part of this reality show this year.