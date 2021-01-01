Akshay Kumar’s mother admitted to ICU: Akshay Kumar has arrived in the UK in a hurry.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia has been admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital due to health problems. Akshay Kumar was currently in London with director Ranjit Tiwari for the shooting of ‘Cinderella’ but has returned to Mumbai after his mother’s health deteriorated. The actor has asked the filmmakers to continue shooting scenes that he doesn’t need.

According to media reports, Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia has been admitted to the ICU of Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. However, no information has come to light as to whether he is ill or not. He has been in critical condition for the past few days.





Akshay Kumar is very close to his mother Aruna Bhatia. Last year, when Akshay Kumar was shooting his film ‘Bell Bottom’ in London, he shared an emotional post about spending time with his mother.

Akshay Kumar was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Cinderella’ in London. Recently our colleague Itimes clicked pictures of her shooting on the streets of London. Rakulpreet Singh will be seen with him in this film. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in ‘Suryavanshi’, ‘Atarangi Re’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Prithviraj’.