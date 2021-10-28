Akshay Kumar’s ‘O My Gad 2’ shoot begins in Ujjain for 17 days

Akshay Kumar started 17 days shooting of his film ‘O My Gad’ in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Akshay Kumar also took the blessings of Lord Shiva while reciting Har Har Mahadev by tweeting before the shooting. The film will be shot in Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ram Ghat, Kaal Bhairav ​​Temple and Tower Chowk. Directed by Amit Rai, ‘O My Gad 2’ starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Recently, Akshay has also completed the shooting of a schedule of his film ‘Ram-Setu’. Another film ‘Gorkha’ has also been announced about him.

Ranbir to shoot final round of ‘Brahmastra’ from next month

After faltering the shooting schedule due to Corona, now the shooting of the final round of ‘Brahmastra’ will start from November. During this, apart from some important scenes, filming of a song will also take place. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who turned superhero in the film. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Rai, Nagarjuna, Prateik Babbar, etc. in important roles. Shahrukh Khan will be seen in a special role in this film directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Rithvik begins shooting for ‘Vikram Vedha’ remake

The shooting of a Hindi film based on Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan’s Tamil film Vikram Vedha has begun in the UAE. Recently, for this film, Rithvik Roshan has wrapped up shooting some of the action sequences. Rithvik’s photo with the action director of the film has become public on social media. Saif Ali Khan is paired with Rithvik Roshan in the film. Tamil film ‘Vikram Vedha’ was released in 2017 and proved to be a super hit film of the year. The film was directed by the pair of Pushkar and Gayatri, who are also directing the Hindi film. The film is being produced by Neeraj Pandey in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Nat Studios. It is influenced by the famous story of Vikram and Betal. In the film, Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Inspector and Ritwik Roshan is playing the role of gang leader.

Bhumi Pednekar will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Bhod’

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s next film “Bhide” opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. The film will be on socio-political background. The film is jointly produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, who were earlier involved in the production of Sinha’s film ‘Thappad’. Anubhav says Pednekar is the perfect fit for the character of ‘Bhod’ as she is a woman who has an understanding of her own and that is the quality that the character needs. Can’t get a better artist than him for this. Pednekar has worked in films like ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Dolly Kitty’ and ‘Woh Chamakte Sitare’. The film will be shot in Lucknow, where Sinha has recently identified locations for shooting.