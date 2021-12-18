Akshay Kumar’s prank on sets of ‘Atrangi Re’ almost made Sara Ali Khan sick the kapil sharma show. Sara Ali Khan was about to become ill due to Akshay Kumar’s joke on the sets of Atrangi Re, revealed on The Kapil Show

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Akshay Kumar is known for his amazing on-screen chemistry with his co-actors, his comic timing and of course his action sequences. Along with this, Akshay Kumar also troubles his team a lot on the set. One such anecdote shared by Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Talking about an incident on the sets of the film ‘Atrangi Re’, Sara Ali Khan revealed how Akshay Kumar hid garlic pods in a sweet ball and gave it as a prank! Actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar along with director and producer Aanand L Rai arrived on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film ‘Atrangi Re’.

Sara Ali Khan Reveals That Akshay Kumar Will Prank People On The Sets By Claiming Himself To Be The Victim! Asked by Akshay Kumar what mischief he was doing, he said, “Sir, you fed me garlic!” ‘Khiladi Kumar’ asked the audience if it was bad to eat garlic, to which Sara Ali Khan immediately said, “As a dear sir!

You said that it is God’s offering. You said it was God’s prasad, it was a garlic ball sir. It wasn’t like you cooked sarson ka saag for me, you gave me whole garlic!” Akshay Kumar then asked his co-actor if he felt bad, to which he replied, “I was feeling sick. , a little” Then Akshay Kumar asked her to “swear on her career” that she ate it. To which she replied, “If I ate it I would have felt sick.”

english summary The Kapil sharma show: Akshay Kumar’s prank on sets of ‘Atrangi Re’ almost made Sara Ali Khan sick

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 17:49 [IST]