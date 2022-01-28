Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ gets cleared by censor borad, makers to soon announce the release date | Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ passed from censor board – release date to be announced soon

Controversial film

‘Prithviraj’ has been in constant controversies. People have objected earlier to the title of the film and now to the use of the word ‘Rajput’. Gujjars in Rajasthan have threatened to stop the screening of Akshay Kumar’s film if the makers continue to use the word ‘Rajput’ for Prithviraj Chauhan. The Gujjars claimed that Prithviraj belonged to the Gurjar community and not a Rajput.

A few weeks ago, the Karni Sena had also raised objections about this film of Akshay Kumar. Karni Sena had said that the title of the film is just ‘Prithviraj’ and hence it is not respectable. The title of the film should not be ‘Prithviraj’ but ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’.

Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. While this film will tell the heroic saga of Prithviraj, it will also narrate his immortal love story with Sanyogita.

The film is mainly inspired by Chand Bardai’s epic Prithviraj Raso. Prithviraj Raso is an epic written in Hindi which depicts the life and character of Prithviraj in the best possible way.

The film’s director Chandraprakash Dwivedi feels that the tales of great warriors like Prithviraj are highly relevant even in the present era, where good is in constant struggle with evil.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari and Kranti Jha in important roles.

Prithviraj Chauhan (reign: 1178-1192) had achieved military success against several neighboring Hindu kingdoms. He was particularly successful against the Chandela king Parmardidev. He also stopped the initial invasion of the ruler of the Ghori dynasty, Mohammad Ghori.