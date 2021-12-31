Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ lands in trouble for using the term Rajput, Gurjars threaten to stop screening | There is a ruckus on Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’, Gujjar community furious over the word ‘Rajput’, threatens to stop screening

controversy over name

A few weeks ago, the Karni Sena had also raised objections about this film of Akshay Kumar. Karni Sena had said that the title of the film is just ‘Prithviraj’ and hence it is not respectable. The title of the film should not be ‘Prithviraj’ but ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’.

Prithviraj Chauhan was Gujjar, not Rajput

Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said, Prithviraj film is based on ‘Prithviraj Raso’ written by Chand Bardai and it was featured in the teaser of the film. After studying the inscriptions available in history, researchers have assumed that Chand Bardai wrote it about 400 years after the reign of Prithviraj Chauhan. In the 16th century, the Raso epic was written which is fictional. The epic is written by Chand Bardai in Pringle language which is a mixture of Bajra and Rajasthani language.

Himmat Singh said that during the reign of Gurjar emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, Sanskrit language was used, not Pringle language, which the poet has used.

controversy over film

He further added, “The controversy over the film is because the word Rajput was used at the time of Chand Bardai and not during the reign of Prithviraj Chauhan. Prithviraj Chauhan’s father Someshwar belonged to the Gurjar caste.”

Manushi Chhillar debut

Former world beauty Manushi Chhillar is making her Bollywood debut with this film. She will be seen in the role of Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. While this film will tell the heroic saga of Prithviraj, it will also narrate his immortal love story with Sanyogita.

