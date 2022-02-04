Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj misses out on release dates as all festivals booked for 2022 | Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is not getting release date even in 2022

don’t want to clash with south films Yash Raj Films is in no mood to compete with South Indian films at this point of time, with South Indian films starting to take over Bollywood. In the coming time, films like RRR, Valimai, Beast, KGF 2, Acharya will dominate the entire summer, guaranteeing that the trade is taking. In such a situation, releasing Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj can prove to be a big risk. bachchan pandey holi At this time, if we talk about festivals, then Akshay Kumar will return to the screen with Bachchan Pandey on Holi. The release of Bachchan Pandey has also been stuck for a long time. In such a situation, Sajid Nadiadwala is confident of the release of this film. SS Rajamouli’s RRR will knock a week after Bachchan Pandey’s Holi. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar has a window of one week to earn from Holi. After that they will face a huge clash at the box office. Valentine could have been released Valentine’s Day could have been a sort of release date for Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. On Valentine’s Day, where Rajkummar Rao – Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do is coming to the theatres. Whereas Deepika Padukone’s Depths on Amazon Prime. A week later, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is knocking. There is also a release every week in March which starts from Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund to Prabhas’ Radheshyam on 11th March and then to Bachchan Pandey on Holi. But all these films do not pose much danger to Prithviraj. READ Also How video game layoffs put immigrant developers at risk of deportation --> -->

Aamir Khan’s crutches

Aamir Khan is coming on Baisakhi in April and he too will clash with South films. Wherein April will begin with John Abraham’s Attack and R Madhavan’s Rocketry Clash. Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad also rests on its release date in April itself. In such a situation, if Prithviraj has a chance in April, then it is only on the 1st. But on March 18, his film Bachchan Pandey is releasing. Even the audience will not be ready for two Akshay Kumar films within 15 days.

triple clash on eid

The next big date is Eid 2022. But already three films are clashing on Eid. The first is Ajay Devgan – Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34, which is being directed and produced by Ajay Devgan. The second film is Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. And the third film is Ram Charan Teja – Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

May is full of movies

Although no big film is being released in May, but still the calendar of May is full of films. These include Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek, Rajkumar Rao’s Hit, Sidharth Malhotra’s Mission Majnu and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Interestingly, May is the name of the young stars and all these stars are maintaining their hold at the box office today. Still, Akshay Kumar can find the possibility of Prithviraj clash here.

Chances are less in June-July too

Even in June – July, the chances of a solo release of Prithviraj’s release are slim. Movies like Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Mera Naam, Maidan, Doctor Ji, Jug Jug Jio, Thank God will be released in these two months. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty will knock on July 15 with his Ranveer Singh film Circus, with which it will be a big risk to clash with and around the film.

READ Also Do You Know These Rare And Lesser Known Facts About Mega Power Star

-->