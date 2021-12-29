Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, RRR to Radhe Shyam- 2022 films to get affected by Delhi lockdown | From Prithviraj, RRR to Radhe Shyam – the deep crisis of ‘Delhi lockdown’ on films coming in January 2022

83’s box office impact

There is no doubt that the closure of cinema halls in Delhi can prove to be a big alarm bell for Bollywood. Its impact is clearly visible at the box office of all the recently released films including Ranveer Singh starrer film 83.

The film industry will suffer a huge loss

There has also been a reaction from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on the decision of the Delhi government. MAI President Kamal Gyanchandani has appealed to the state government to reconsider the order as it may cause huge loss to the Indian film industry which cannot be compensated.

Go for other options

Kamal Gyanchandani said that other options can be adopted to prevent the spread of infection, such as making double vaccination mandatory for entry in cinemas and allowing cinema halls to open with 50 percent seating capacity.

6 movies coming in January

Talking about the month of January itself, 5 more films including RRR are coming, which can create panic at the box office. These include even Radhe Shyam, Prithviraj, Attack, The Kashmir Files. While Dehreyan is about to release on OTT. These films were stuck for a long time due to the lockdown, which are now going to be released in theaters.

50 percent occupancy

At present, theaters are still not opened in the country with full occupancy. But slowly the process of bringing films to the theaters has started. And the movies are also earning hugely. But now the lockdown in Delhi has once again shaken the maths of the film industry.

loss of thousands of crores

Let me tell you, due to the lockdown only in the year 2021, the film industry had to bear a huge loss of 2000-3000 crores. Many cast and crew members had gone to Lala to stay and eat. After the lockdown from March 2020, there was a slight improvement in the situation from November 2021, but then the matter seems to be getting out of hand.