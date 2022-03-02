Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj skips clash with Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn | Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj leaves Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidan

The two biggest box office stars of all time Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are the two biggest box office stars of the moment. If we look at the old figures, then Salman Khan is not able to work magic at the box office and Shahrukh Khan – Aamir Khan has been keeping a distance from the screen for many years. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are leading the box office with their films. maybe a good move If seen, Vicky Kaushal’s film Govinda Mera Naam is a small budget comedy film which will face huge losses by clashing with a star like Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Ajay Devgan’s Maidan are two completely different films. In such a situation, it may be that this clash will turn out to be good for the box office and both the films can earn a lot of money. The audience will be equally interested in both period dramas and sports dramas. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan together can also bring great earning figures on a non-festive date. Has given box office support Interestingly, Ajay Devgan has also played a big role in the success of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. In this Rohit Shetty film, Ajay Devgan takes entry in his Singham avatar and makes the climax of the film tremendous. The audience also liked this pair very much. It is believed that Akshay Kumar will also make his Suryavanshi cameo in Ajay Devgan’s Singham 3, after which both the stars can also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film together. READ Also Sidharth Shukla-Madhuri Dixit Recreate Aur Paas Scene From Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Fans Go OMG --> -->

win the clash

The history of Ajay Devgan’s clash has been quite interesting. Ajay Devgan has won 7 clashes in the 11 biggest superstar clashes of his career. The last clash of his career was Tanhaji’s clash with Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapak. No one knew where Chhapak flew in the storm of Tanhaji. On the other hand, Ajay Devgan gifted the first blockbuster of this decade to the box office.

Another name of box office is Akshay

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he has become the second name of the box office at this time. Akshay Kumar will do half the loss of the industry during the Corona period with his films. Between the Corona period, he is working on at least 12 films, out of which seven films are ready for release or are almost ready. The shooting of the rest has started.

quite old with

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan’s association is quite old. Everyone knows that Ajay Devgan made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante. But Phool Aur Kaante was Akshay Kumar’s film. Akshay says that till tonight I was sure in the film and then the next day Ajay Devgan started shooting. I was fired without informing. But Ajay Devgan says I don’t know what is true. I was told that a boy named Akshay was doing a film who had given up flowers and thorns in the pursuit of a big film. My father said you have to do a film. I was 18, I didn’t even want to do a film. I didn’t know Akshay then. Since then the friendship of Akshay and Ajay Devgan is going on.

READ Also After Vaiku Writes To I&B Minister, Makers Clarify Wait And Watch

-->