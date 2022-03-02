Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj skips clash with Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn

1 day ago
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj skips clash with Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn | Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj leaves Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidan
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj skips clash with Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn | Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj leaves Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidan

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj skips clash with Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn | Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj leaves Vicky Kaushal to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidan

The two biggest box office stars of all time

The two biggest box office stars of all time

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are the two biggest box office stars of the moment. If we look at the old figures, then Salman Khan is not able to work magic at the box office and Shahrukh Khan – Aamir Khan has been keeping a distance from the screen for many years. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan are leading the box office with their films.

maybe a good move

maybe a good move

If seen, Vicky Kaushal’s film Govinda Mera Naam is a small budget comedy film which will face huge losses by clashing with a star like Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj and Ajay Devgan’s Maidan are two completely different films. In such a situation, it may be that this clash will turn out to be good for the box office and both the films can earn a lot of money. The audience will be equally interested in both period dramas and sports dramas. In such a situation, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan together can also bring great earning figures on a non-festive date.

Has given box office support

Has given box office support

Interestingly, Ajay Devgan has also played a big role in the success of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. In this Rohit Shetty film, Ajay Devgan takes entry in his Singham avatar and makes the climax of the film tremendous. The audience also liked this pair very much. It is believed that Akshay Kumar will also make his Suryavanshi cameo in Ajay Devgan’s Singham 3, after which both the stars can also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film together.

win the clash

win the clash

The history of Ajay Devgan’s clash has been quite interesting. Ajay Devgan has won 7 clashes in the 11 biggest superstar clashes of his career. The last clash of his career was Tanhaji’s clash with Deepika Padukone’s film Chhapak. No one knew where Chhapak flew in the storm of Tanhaji. On the other hand, Ajay Devgan gifted the first blockbuster of this decade to the box office.

Another name of box office is Akshay

Another name of box office is Akshay

Talking about Akshay Kumar, he has become the second name of the box office at this time. Akshay Kumar will do half the loss of the industry during the Corona period with his films. Between the Corona period, he is working on at least 12 films, out of which seven films are ready for release or are almost ready. The shooting of the rest has started.

quite old with

quite old with

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan’s association is quite old. Everyone knows that Ajay Devgan made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante. But Phool Aur Kaante was Akshay Kumar’s film. Akshay says that till tonight I was sure in the film and then the next day Ajay Devgan started shooting. I was fired without informing. But Ajay Devgan says I don’t know what is true. I was told that a boy named Akshay was doing a film who had given up flowers and thorns in the pursuit of a big film. My father said you have to do a film. I was 18, I didn’t even want to do a film. I didn’t know Akshay then. Since then the friendship of Akshay and Ajay Devgan is going on.

have won clash together

have won clash together

Even more interesting is that the pair of Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar together has destroyed even Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at the box office. On 4 November 1994, the pairing of Ajay Devgan – Akshay Kumar screwed up the pairing of Salman Khan and Aamir Khan at the box office. Andaz Apna Apna flopped due to poor marketing and Ajay Devgn – Akshay Kumar starrer Suhaag hit.

who will win the clash

who will win the clash

Now if there is a collision, then there will be figures and if there are figures, then some will win and some will lose. But the films of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan together can create history of tremendous figures at the box office on June 3. It is to be seen how much rain these films together do at the box office.

