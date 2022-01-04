Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj will not be released on January 21, how much will have to wait? Shock to Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, will not release on January 21

The release of Prithviraj, a historical drama based on the life of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, was in the news for quite some time. But now the news is coming that this film will not be released on its scheduled date. It is reported that this film was supposed to release on the big screen on January 21 but now it will not happen. This decision has been taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, due to which cinema halls have been closed in some states.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​took to Twitter to share the update. He wrote, “‘Prithviraj’ will not release on January 21… YRF has not yet decided a new release date… #Prithviraj #AkshayKumar #YRF.” Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the new release date of the film.

But the fans are very sad after this announcement. It is being said that superstar Akshay Kumar will announce the release of this film in the coming time and fans are also waiting for it.

Talking about the story of Prithviraj, it has been written by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and he is directing it. Prithviraj is going to be seen celebrating the “valor of India’s bravest emperor”.

Prithviraj Chauhan ruled over present-day Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Manushi Chhillar is going to be seen with Akshay Kumar in this film, who is making her debut.

