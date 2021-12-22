Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 is in process, KV Vijayendra Prasad confirms he is working on the script | Preparation for the sequel of Akshay Kumar’s superhit film ‘Rowdy Rathore’ started, the writer confirmed, fans excited

Prithviraj Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s film Prithviraj is scheduled to release on 21 January 2022 i.e. on the occasion of Republic Day. Former world beauty Manushi Chillar will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Aditya Chopra is producing the film. Bachchan Pandey At the same time, Bachchan Pandey is going to release on 4 March 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, while Farhad Samji is directing it. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi will be seen with Akshay in the film. Raksha Bandhan Directed by Aanand L Rai, this emotional drama film will release on August 11. The film will see the pairing of Bhumi Pednekar with Akshay Kumar. Himanshu Sharma has written this film. While Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka are producing it. Ram Setu Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and Creative Producer is Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Jackky Bhagnani movie Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh have wrapped up the shooting of their next film. Its title is not confirmed as of now. Produced under the banner of Jackky Bhagnani, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Rakul, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta are also in important roles in the film. It is being told as a crime thriller film. READ Also Padmini Kolhapure Ran Away From Home And Marry Against Family Choice Actress Father Gave Her Threat --> -->

Gurkha

This will be Akshay Kumar’s third film with Aanand L Rai after Atrangi Re and Rakshabandhan. It is a biopic film, in which Akshay Kumar is going to play Major General Ian Cardozo, a veteran officer of the Gorkha Regiment (5th Gorkha Rifles) of the Indian Army. are.

oh my god 2

After playing Lord Krishna in the 2012 film Oh My God (OMG), superstar Akshay Kumar is now playing Lord Shiva in the sequel OMG 2. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi opposite Akshay Kumar.

film with priyadarshan

Priyadarshan told, “This film will be made of comedy and emotion. You can say that 70 percent of the film will be comedy and 30 percent of the climax will be emotions..”

Web Series ‘The End’

In the year 2019, Akshay Kumar’s debut web series ‘The End’ was announced loudly. While there is no discussion about it for a long time, recently the makers of the series told that soon it will go on floors. This action-thriller series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.