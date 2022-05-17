Akshay Kumar’s Selfie strikes a golden deal with Disney Hotstar theater or ott | Akshay Kumar’s film Selfie gets blockbuster deal

Selfie being made on very low price range

Considerably, Selfie is a remake of Malayalam film Driving License and it’s being made on a very low price range. Emraan Hashmi can be seen reverse Akshay Kumar within the film. For the reason that price range of the film may be very much less, so Akshay doesn’t need to take any danger with the film and is attempting his greatest to make full revenue from the film.

Selfie was a hit on the field workplace

Selfie is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. The film is the story of a celebrity and a motorized vehicle police officer. The celebrity wants a driving license as quickly as attainable, for which he illegally takes assist from his fan. He’s an officer of Fan Motor Division. However later this assist turns into heavy for each of them. The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sooraj Venjaramudu was a hit on the field workplace.

second film with raj mehta

Raj Mehta is directing this film for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Raj Mehta made his debut with Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz. Earlier Raj Mehta, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor had been busy taking pictures for starrer Jug Jug Jio. On the identical time, Akshay Kumar – Nushrat Bharuch are additionally working collectively in Ram Setu, other than Selfie.

Christmas 2022 is the goal

After Good Newwz, the crew of Akshay Kumar and Raj Mehta desires to focus on Christmas as soon as once more. However there’s already a rush of three films on Christmas. Ranveer Singh’s Circus is all set to conflict with Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat and Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas. In such a scenario, Akshay is within the temper to launch his film straight on Disney Hotstar on the event of Christmas.

Final yr additionally celebrated Christmas

It’s price noting that Akshay Kumar celebrated Christmas final yr as nicely with Disney Hotstar. His Aanand L Rai film Atrangi Re was launched on Disney Hotstar on Christmas and the film broke all data on day one.

Field workplace altering any course

Speaking about Akshay Kumar’s field workplace, with the discharge of Sooryavanshi on Diwali, Akshay Kumar was getting ready to turn out to be a hit machine on the field workplace. Nonetheless, his Holi was pale by Anupam Kher’s Vivek Agnihotri film The Kashmir Information. However Akshay has a timeline of nice movies. With Yash Raj Movies’ Prithviraj in June, Rakshabandhan on Independence Day weekend and Ram Setu on Diwali 2022, Akshay Kumar will finish the field workplace drought with curiosity.

upcoming films

An extended listing of movies can also be prepared within the title of Akshay Kumar. In these, if we discuss remake movies, other than Selfie, Akshay Kumar was supplied Suriya starrer Soorai Potru remake and Akshay has began taking pictures for the film with out losing time. Anyway, Akshay Kumar’s patriotic avatar is a hit on display, so his patriotism earns crores on the field workplace.

